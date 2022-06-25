Mo Salah likely to leave Liverpool: Reports

Mohamed Salah is likely to follow Sadio Mane and leave Liverpool this summer.

As per the reports, the Egyptian mid-fielder has been in deadlock with the club for almost a year over his pay demand of £400,000 a week to sign a new deal.

Salah has scored 31 goals for Liverpool in the last season and was the joint top scorer in the Premier League along with Tottenham forward Son Heung-min. The duo scored 23 goals apiece and jointly share the top individual award.

Since Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017, the hate crimes in Merseyside (home to Liverpool FC) dropped by 16 per cent and Liverpool FC fans halved their rates of posting anti-Muslim tweets relative to fans of other top-flight clubs.

“If he scores another few, then I’ll be a Muslim too. He’s sitting in the mosque, that’s where I want to be… Mo Salah-la-la-la-la.” In 2018, football-intoxicated white fans were belting that song in the stadiums and pubs of Liverpool about Mo Salah, the Afro-haired Egyptian footballer in their club for the English Premier League.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

If reports are true then Salah will be the second big player after Sadio Mane to live the Anfield club. Senegal forward has departed Anfield in a €41 million (£35m/$43m) transfer to join the Bundesliga champions, bringing the curtain down on a six-year spell with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Salah and Mane have struck up one of the most fearsome strike combinations in British football history.

Earlier this season, they set a record when they both netted together for the 30th match – a feat unmatched in the Premier League era.

Mane’s Senegal defeated Salah’s Egypt twice in do-or-die encounters, firstly to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and then to seal a spot at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.