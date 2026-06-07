Mo Salah arrived at the Lilac City of Spokane – a hosting venue that lights up every June for the 3×3 Basketball carnival where over 25,000 assemble. This year it’s the Egyptian Pharaohs with their talisman Salah as Group G stands for popular – other teams being Belgium with last of its golden generation, New Zealand who get called nice for no specific reason, and Iran, the political underdogs in their war with Giants USA.

Salah’s stamp on Egypt though is undeniable, even if Omar Marmoush of Man City, could end up bringing the firepower.

While tales of his daily bus rides to and from Nagrig village are fairly well-known, Spokane is chirping plenty about his diet that has kept him fit over the years.