Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
MLS chief says they ‘would compensate Lionel Messi and his family’ if he moves to US

American soccer league MLS are determined to bring Lionel Messi to America this summer.

(Left) Lionel Messi with his family after winning the FIFA World Cup; Lionel Messi in action for PSG.

Major League Soccer (MLS) are so determined to bring Lionel Messi to America and are ready to compensate his family, according to league commissioner Don Garber.

Messi has been linked with a move to America once his contract at the PSG expires in the summer, despite ongoing negotiations to extend his stay.

MLS executive Garber called the Argentinian “The Best” player in the world.

“You’re dealing with perhaps the most special player in the history of the game. So when there are rumours of him connected to Miami, that’s great,” Garber told The Athletic.

“And if it could happen, it would be terrific for MLS, it would be terrific for Messi and his family, and like everything with us, we try to run every opportunity down. I can’t give any more details than that because we don’t have them.

“We’re gonna have to structure a deal that’s going to compensate him in ways that he and his family expect.

“What that is? Honestly, we don’t know today, but he’s probably not going to be a (targeted allocation money) player.”

Messi had also been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona but any such move now appears to be off the table given the club’s imposed transfer ban.

