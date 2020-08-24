Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic tests positive for Covid-19

Miralem Pjanic is in good health. (REUTERS)

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Pjanic, 30, is self-isolating at home and said that he felt fine.

“Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home.” Barcelona said in a statement released.

“The player will therefore not be travelling to Barcelona for 15 days, when he will be expected to report for duty with the FC Barcelona team,” it added.

Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus in a swap deal with Brazil international Arthur.

Earlier, Barcelona ended the 2019-20 season without a trophy, first time in 12 years.

