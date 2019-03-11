Minerva Punjab will be provided full-proof security including armoured vehicles in Srinagar

Real Kashmir boss Sandeep Chattoo Monday allayed Minerva Punjab’s security concerns, saying the visitors will be provided armoured vehicles for travelling purpose during their I-League rematch.

While a date for the rematch is yet to be finalised, Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj said it would be prudent to organise the re-match as soon as possible to avoid confusion, given that the Super Cup Qualifiers are starting from March 15.

“When get the clearance from the authorities there should not be any problem. The team will be taken care of well and provided armoured vehicles to travel from the hotel to stadium and back. That’s how it has always been here. We are absolutely ready to host them,” Chattoo told PTI.

He added, “If we get the go ahead in a day or two, we presume the match could be held around March 20.”

The February 18 game did not take place after Punjab refused to travel to Srinagar, insisting that their foreign players had been advised against it by their respective embassies in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The game’s host, Real Kashmir FC co-owner Chattoo said he was “very optimistic” about getting a security clearance from the concerned authorities in a day or two.

“Ideally, the match should have taken place by now. It should be held as soon as possible as the Super Cup is also starting soon. We are always ready to play in Srinagar provided we are given security assurances,” Bajaj said.

Real Kashmir had turned up for the game last month, saying that all the security arrangements were in place and they be awarded the three points after Minerva’s no-show.

Minerva Punjab went on to argue that their pullout could not be considered a forfeiture since it was on security grounds. The club refused to forego the three points, taking the matter to the Delhi High Court.

The court asked former champions Minerva Punjab to go back to the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) I-League Committee for a resolution.

Speculation was rife that the re-match could be held in New Delhi.