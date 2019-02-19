I-League: Minerva give Kashmir the pass

Reigning I-League champions Minerva Punjab chose not to travel to Srinagar for Monday’s match against contenders Real Kashmir. Instead, they approached the Delhi High Court in their attempt to shift the match out of Srinagar, citing security concerns following last week’s terror attacks in Pulwama that killed more than 40 CRPF soldiers. Their plea is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

On Monday, Real Kashmir players reached at the TRC Ground roughly an hour before the kickoff along with the match officials. However, after Minerva players did not show up for the 2pm kickoff, the referee and match commissioner called off the game.

However, instead of awarding the match to Real Kashmir, the official report simply stated ‘match cancelled’. Under normal circumstances as per FIFA rules, a team that does not show up for a match is sanctioned with a forfeit and a 3-0 loss.

Owing to Minerva’s appeal in the high court, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) refrained from awarding the tie to Real Kashmir. Instead, the federation–much to Real Kashmir’s chagrin–called for a league committee to take a final call on the issue after the court hearing.

The bitter standoff has resulted in Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj accusing the AIFF of compromising his players’ safety while Real Kashmir are fearing a ‘conspiracy’ to stop them from winning the title. Real Kashmir, the first team from the Valley to play in the top-flight, have been a revelation this season, losing just two out of the 16 matches they’ve played so far to emerge as one of the three contenders for the I-League crown.

At the start of the day, they were just two points behind leaders Chennai City with four matches to go. That gap extended to five points after Chennai defeated Shillong Lajong 4-2 on Monday evening but the lead will again be down to two if the court, on Tuesday, rules in Kashmir’s favour.

Real Kashmir co-owner Shamim Mehraj said the three points will be crucial for his team in terms of the title race. He, however, insisted this was much more than that and added ‘football will go up in smoke’ in the strife-torn region if the decision goes against his team.

“This is unfortunate. After a long time, the young men of Kashmir owned up to something. And now, if the rule of law is not followed in letter and spirit and we don’t get the three points plus three goals, another sense of injustice will go out and something that was beautifully built in the last three years will up in smoke. Football, overall, will go up in smoke,” Mehraj told The Indian Express. “This is a concerted effort by two or three clubs to deny Real Kashmir a shot at the title.”

Mehraj said he and his colleagues had been in constant touch with the state’s security officials along with AIFF’s match commissioner and had assured the visitors of their safety. But Bajaj, the Minerva owner, wasn’t convinced.

“It’s the question about safety. Till Monday afternoon, there was an encounter going on not very far from Srinagar where few more jawaans lost their lives. There were reports of curfew imposed in some areas as well. It’s a war zone right now. How can we play football in middle of all that?” Bajaj said.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar had earlier said they did not shift the match to a neutral venue as they were satisfied with safety aspects in conducting the match in Srinagar.

It must be noted that the Santosh Trophy matches were held in Katra on Saturday despite a total shutdown and in middle of a curfew. AIFF general secretary Kushal Das said the matches took place without any incident.

Bajaj, however, said his foreign players were advised against travelling to Srinagar by their respective embassies, although this claim couldn’t be independently verified. He continued to maintain his players were a soft target. “The Santosh Trophy is a low-profile tournament. We have the flags of our defence forces on our jerseys… we are a soft target,” he said.

Das said they will wait for the court order before deciding the course of action. The league committee is expected to meet on February 25, three days before Real Kashmir’s last home match – against East Bengal, a match that could potential decide the title winner.

The league committee will decide whether Real Kashmir should be awarded three points for Minerva’s no-show or move the matches, including the East Bengal tie, to a neutral venue. “If that happens,” Mehraj said, “It would mean they don’t believe in their own system.”