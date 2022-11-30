FIFA World Cup 2022: Three statistical milestones that await Lionel Messi against Poland

Lionel Messi will need to fire for Argentina in the Fifa World Cup 2022 group stage match against Poland with so much on the line.

For Messi, who is playing in likely his last World Cup, a last 16 place is at stake in the World Cup. With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing and keeping alive their dream of a third World Cup title.

A draw would be enough for the South Americans too if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also end level.

Messi has scored twice in Argentina’s campaign so far. The 35-year-old star has scored in six successive appearances for Argentina in all competitions.

In the game against Poland, the 35-year-old will be eyeing a few statistical milestones.

This will be his 999th career game for Messi.

This will also be his 22nd world cup game, an Argentine record for the most number of world cup matches, one more than Maradona.

Messi also needs to score 2 more goals to equal Gabriel Batistuta’s record for the highest number of goals for Argentina (10). Messi equaled Maradona’s tally of 8 in the previous match against Mexico.

Advertisement

As far as the two teams are concerned, this is the third Fifa World Cup meeting between Poland and Argentina.

Poland won 3-2 in 1974, while Argentina won 2-0 in 1978.