60 Footballers, a prostitution ring, and a pregnancy scare: Inside Milan’s escort scandal

A Milan prostitution ring investigation has widened to sweep in more than 60 professional footballers, all from Serie A clubs. Prosecutors are searching seized phones and devices for a list of player surnames drawn from multiple teams.

The agency at the center of the case, Ma.De. Milano, based in Cinisello Balsamo, was raided on Monday. Its owners, Emanuele Buttini and Deborah Ronchi — described in court documents as the “promoters and masters” of the operation — along with associates Alessio Salamone and Luan Fraga, are now under house arrest on charges of criminal association, exploitation, aiding and abetting prostitution, and self-laundering.

None of the players are under investigation. Attending such events is not a criminal offense under Italian law, and prosecutors have yet to establish how many of those named actually paid for sex or used nitrous oxide.