scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal angry ahead of Manchester City clash

Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Brentford means leaders Arsenal are only three points ahead of champions City and could be knocked off the top if they lose at The Emirates.

While Arteta is pleased that the club have received an apology, he said only having two more points added to their total would compensate for the error.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says there is ‘huge anger’ amongst his players ahead of Wednesday’s vital clash with Manchester City after a VAR mistake cost his side two points in the title race at the weekend.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Brentford means leaders Arsenal are only three points ahead of champions City and could be knocked off the top if they lose at The Emirates.

Brentford’s equaliser scored by Ivan Toney stood despite his team mate Christian Norgaard being in an offside position in the build-up, a mistake acknowledged by Professional Game Match Officials Limited as a ‘significant error’.

Lee Mason, the VAR official for the game, has since been stood down for his mistake in which he failed to draw the lines usually used to judge offside decisions.

While Arteta is pleased that the club have received an apology, he said only having two more points added to their total would compensate for the error.

“We ended the game with a huge anger because that wasn’t a human error, that was a big not understanding your job and that’s not acceptable,” Arteta, whose side have stumbled in their last two matches, told reporters on Tuesday.

“That costs Arsenal two points. We appreciate the apology and the explanation at the same time.
“I will only be satisfied if they give me the two points back which is not going to be the case.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Arteta said Arsenal would use the sense of injustice to fire then up against Pep Guardiola’s City.
“That has made the players, staff and our fans stronger to pass this hurdle that they put on us,” the Spaniard said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 23:40 IST
Next Story

Surat varsity students prepare gold foil bouquet as gift to PM

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close