‘They don’t have to worry’: Mikel Arteta unfazed with Arsenal contract extension

Seeking to allay Arsenal supporters’ concerns, Mikel Arteta has said fans “don’t have to worry about” his future with the Premier League champions as he wishes to extend his contract and the time left on his deal is “not an issue”.

The Gunners head coach ended their 22-year wait to win the English top-flight in May and is into the last 12 months of his agreement. He is yet to put pen to paper regarding contract extension, with Arsenal set to meet Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday to commence their 2026-27 campaign. But Arteta, who joined the club in 2019 and last signed a deal in 2024, says he is relaxed about formal talks for a renewal.

“No, they (supporters) don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here, I’m extremely happy,” Arteta said. “I feel very grateful to work with the people that I work with and whenever we have the possibility we will resolve that and that’s it.”

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Implying that Gunners’ hectic transfer activity has been his priority instead of the contract, Arteta said the contract was not a matter of worry. “There is always another priority, I think! That’s the way we have been treating it, I think because everybody feels comfortable that the time on the contract is not going to be an issue,” he said.

“I think because my will, certainly, is to be here and I am very happy here. My feeling from the club is the same one. That is why everyone is doing things in a really organic way.”

Aiming to strengthen their title-winning squad, Arsenal have signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and converted Piero Hincapie’s loan move from Bayer Leverkusen into a permanent transfer. They have also landed goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer from Leeds United.

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Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Christian Norgaard have been moved on from the club, meanwhile. “I am really happy with the squad, the players that I have and I am really happy with the ambition of the club,” said Arteta. “There is zero question about that and we have shown that in the manner we have tried to act, but I think we need to do it our own way.”

“We have obviously detected some areas that they can be strengthened and that’s what we are trying to do,” he added.