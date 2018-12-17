Miguel Herrera’s celebration brings back 2014 FIFA World Cup memories

Club America may have won the Liga MX championship for a record 13th time, but it was manager Miguel Herrera’s intense celebration that became the center of discussion on Sunday. After Club America scored the first goal in the 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul in the second leg of Apertura finals, a super-charged Herrera jumped with joy making wild facial expressions.

The manager Miguel Herrera then returned back to the sidelines in a similar manner and climbed over his assistant. The video has been widely shared over all social media platforms.

mood for the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/qVmjbPio6M — Club América (@ClubAmerica_EN) 17 December 2018

You can fire Miguel Herrera all you want @mexico but his celebration vines will live forever https://t.co/PE6A6sQlA1 — Alex (@AlexSapporo) 28 July 2015

Cruz Azul supporters may not have been pleased with an American team from reaching the summit of Mexico’s top division again, but they also would not have minded Herrera’s wild celebration.

This is not the first time, Herrera has made headlines because of his intense celebration. Back when he was in charge of Mexico national side, Herrera became a meme-in-the-making, when the North American nation knocked Croatia out of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.