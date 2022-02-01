Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele back to Lyon on loan from Tottenham

February 1, 2022 11:42:32 am
Central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has returned to former club Lyon until the end of the season in a pay loan from English Premier League side Tottenham.
🎥 𝖥𝗂𝗋𝗌𝗍 𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗂𝗇𝗂𝗇𝗀
Nos deux recrues @RomainFaivreoff et @TanguyNdombele déjà à l'entraînement au GOLTC ce lundi 🔥#Faivre2026 #Ndombele2022 pic.twitter.com/8XKw4bHBk8
— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) January 31, 2022
Lyon said it was paying Tottenham 1.42 million euros ($1.59 million) and it has an option to sign him on a permanent move at the end of June 2022.
The 25-year-old Ndombele played 96 matches for Lyon from 2017-19 and was in the French league team of the year before leaving to join Tottenham for 60 million euros ($67.2 million).
But Ndombele, who has seven international caps for France, never fully settled at the north London club despite playing 91 games for Spurs and netting 10 goals.
His arrival softens the blow of Lyon selling midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Premier League side Newcastle on Sunday for 50.1 million euros and 20% of any future sell-on fee.
Lyon made quick use of the cash influx by signing goal-scoring midfielder Romain Faivre from Brest on a 4 1/2-year deal.
Lyon said it paid 15 million euros ($16.9 million) for the 23-year-old Faivre with an additional two million euros in bonuses and 15% of any sell-on fee.
Faivre scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 59 games for Brest after joining from Monaco.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-