Michael Carrick set to take up coaching role at Manchester United after retirement

Manchester United's Michael Carrick gestures to fans after the match. (Reuters)

Just a week after his retirement from club football, Michael Carrick is set to take a coaching role at Manchester United. The 35-year old midfielder, who played his last match for the Red Devils at Old Trafford, will make an immediate switch to the coaching team under manager Jose Mourinho, with the upcoming FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday his first assignment.

Speaking to reporters, Carrick said that the time is right to make the transition. “It changes overnight. I am not training this week. I am going to jump on the staff,” he was quoted as saying by AFP. “A couple of years ago I thought maybe it would be a good thing to spend time with the family, but then it’s about timing and opportunities,” he added.

Carrick, who has made 464 appearances after joining the club from Tottenham in 12 years, said that he did not think twice about taking the new role. “You never know what is going to be around the corner. As soon as this came up I didn’t think twice,” he said. The England international, who was given the guard of honour by both the clubs in his final match, spoke about Mourinho and described him as “one of the best”.

“He is one of the best, he’s been around for many years and it all fits in. I’ve been at this club, and it is such a great club, so I obviously know the club and the manager,” he said.

On being questioned whether he wishes to move into management in the future, Carrick insisted that is not something he wants to push for at this moment.

The footballer played a role in United’s as 1-0 victory as he passed the ball to Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, who further whisked it to Marcus Rashford for the goal scoring touch. Manchester United finished their season at the second position with 81 points, 19 behind winners Manchester City.

