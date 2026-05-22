Michael Carrick named permanent head coach of Manchester United

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach after the former midfielder oversaw a dramatic turnaround in the club’s season following his arrival in January. The 44-year-old, who joined the club on an interim basis, has signed a two-year deal as the manager until 2028.

Carrick initially stepped in on an interim basis after the departure of Ruben Amorim, with United struggling for consistency and in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. Four months later, the club hierarchy has moved to hand him the role on a longer-term basis after an impressive run of results revived belief around Old Trafford.

The decision follows a strong second half of the campaign in which United climbed from outside the top four into the Champions League places. They defeated both soon-to-be-crowned champions, Arsenal and Manchester City, as well as securing wins against other big clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United. Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.”

“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here. Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again,” Carrick said in a statement.

There's a magic to Manchester United… pic.twitter.com/MGDb2VgR1r — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2026

The 44-year-old’s return has also coincided with improved performances from several senior players. Bruno Fernandes rediscovered top form during the run-in, while younger players such as Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo flourished in a more settled environment.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build,” United’s Director of Football Jason Wilcox said.

Story continues below this ad

United’s leadership group, including chief executive Omar Berrada and Wilcox, are understood to have backed the appointment after discussions with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Carrick enjoyed a decorated playing career at Manchester United, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League under Alex Ferguson.