‘It won’t go into the team talk’: Michael Carrick plays down viral haircut fan as Manchester United chase fifth win against West Ham United

Interim Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has acknowledged the viral story of a supporter who hasn’t cut his hair in over 500 days, but said it will not be mentioned in the team’s preparations as the club targets a fifth consecutive Premier League victory against West Ham United on Tuesday.

Supporter Frank Ilett vowed in October 2024 not to get a haircut until United secured five wins in a row, a feat they have not achieved since February 2024. The fan has since amassed more than two million followers on social media by chronicling his journey.

With victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham, United have now won four straight and face West Ham United on Tuesday evening in London, a match that would finally allow Ilett to finish his challenge.