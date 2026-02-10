‘It won’t go into the team talk’: Michael Carrick plays down viral haircut fan as Manchester United chase fifth win against West Ham United

Supporter Frank Ilett vowed in October 2024 not to get a haircut until Manchester United secured five wins in a row, a feat they have not achieved since February 2024.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 10, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo)Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham in Manchester, England, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo)
Interim Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has acknowledged the viral story of a supporter who hasn’t cut his hair in over 500 days, but said it will not be mentioned in the team’s preparations as the club targets a fifth consecutive Premier League victory against West Ham United on Tuesday.

Supporter Frank Ilett vowed in October 2024 not to get a haircut until United secured five wins in a row, a feat they have not achieved since February 2024. The fan has since amassed more than two million followers on social media by chronicling his journey.

With victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham, United have now won four straight and face West Ham United on Tuesday evening in London, a match that would finally allow Ilett to finish his challenge.

Asked about the fan’s pledge at his pre-match press conference, Carrick said: “I can say I’m aware of it, yeah. My kids have made me aware of it, if anything.” He added with a smile: “It does make me smile, but it certainly won’t go into the team talk from a professional level… it won’t have an impact ultimately in the end.”

Carrick also spoke about United’s recent form, emphasising the importance of focus and preparation: “You take confidence and belief from the games that you’ve had knowing you can go into the next one with a bit more feel-good factor… but it’s never just going to be alright,” he said, stressing that consistency comes from hard work rather than momentum alone.

Meanwhile, Ilett himself posted on social media after United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham: “Carrick is at the wheel, this hair is going to disappear soon, West Ham next, four out of five done – this is the first time it’s been four in a row since I started the challenge. This time it happens. Thank you so much to Carrick – thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Even if his vow has brought widespread attention – and humorous exchanges among fans and pundits – Carrick remains focused on the bigger picture of maintaining form and pushing for European qualification as the season progresses.

 

