Why Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Manchester United will face Bournemouth at Old Trafford without their captain Bruno Fernandes in the starting XI. United boss Michael Carrick seems to have punished the Portuguese player for criticising the team’s tactics after the Champions League defeat to Italy’s Como.

“Picking the team is always a difficult decision,” Carrick told Sky Sports before the game. “We’ve got to make what we feel is the right one for the team to try to get the performance we want.”

Carrick then went on to state that his reason for dropping his captain was “pure football.” Fernandes was United’s player of the season last year.