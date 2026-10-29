Michael Carrick confirms Bruno Fernandes will remain Manchester United captain

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said that midfielder Bruno Fernandes is “fully committed” to the club and will remain captain. This was after the duo reportedly patched things up after their tiff, which had involved Bruno questioning Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 loss to Como, followed by the manager dropping the Portugal international from last week’s match vs Bournemouth. United went on to lose the match 3-0, leaving Carrick on the brink.

“Bruno is fully committed to this football club, and there are absolutely no issues. We move forward, make decisions as we go, and focus on Saturday’s game. He’s ​the ​one that’s kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he’ll continue to do that,” Carrick said, adding that the disagreement with ‌32-year-old Fernandes had been resolved after clear-the-air talks.