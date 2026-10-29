Michael Carrick confirms Bruno Fernandes will remain Manchester United captain

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said that midfielder Bruno Fernandes is “fully committed” to the club and will remain captain. This was after the duo reportedly patched things up after their tiff, which had involved Bruno questioning Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 loss to Como, followed by the manager dropping the Portugal international from last week’s match vs Bournemouth. United went on to lose the match 3-0, leaving Carrick on the brink.
“Bruno is fully committed to this football club, and there are absolutely no issues. We move forward, make decisions as we go, and focus on Saturday’s game. He’s the one that’s kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he’ll continue to do that,” Carrick said, adding that the disagreement with 32-year-old Fernandes had been resolved after clear-the-air talks.
After United had lost to Como, Fernandes was asked in the post-match if the tactics were to blame for the defeat. He replied: “That’s on the manager and on the staff to see it; it’s not on me. “I just said, I think sometimes we have to be more brave on the pressure, trying to take a risk of getting that press very high and making them uncomfortable — as they did to us.”
Carrick had responded at that time by saying “whatever tactics you play, if you don’t run, and you don’t run forward, and you don’t run back, you aren’t going to win.”
On Thursday, Carrick also dismissed suggestions he needed assurances over his future after Sunday’s defeat extended United’s winless run to eight matches in all competitions, leaving them 16th in the Premier League table and one point above the relegation zone. Senior club officials held talks on Monday amid speculation over Carrick’s position, but no announcement followed, and the former United midfielder has continued in his role.
“I totally get the position,” Carrick, 45, said. “I understand the job, I understand the responsibilities, I understand what comes with that, so I really don’t need any assurances from anyone in that regard,” Carrick said.
Carrick had revived United’s fortunes after replacing Ruben Amorim in January and led the club to a third-place finish last season. However, United have yet to win a Premier League match since beating promoted Ipswich Town on August 30.