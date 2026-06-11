FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Mexico face SA in opener

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: After a wait of four years, the FIFA World Cup is finally upon us, bigger and (hopefully) better! Co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the first game of the 2026 World Cup which will be preceded by an expansive Opening Ceremony.
Mexico (nicknamed El Tricolor) will start the game against South Africa as the overwhelming favourites. Because they will have the weight of the 80,824 home supporters behind them at the Estadio Azteca. Another reason why Mexico will have an edge is the stadium itself: games in Mexico will be played at high elevation with the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City being at roughly 7,300 feet.
South Africa (nicknamed Bafana Bafana) are back in the World Cup fold for the first time since the 2010 edition, which it hosted. Mexico, meanwhile, are carrying the scars of the last edition in Qatar where it failed to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1978.
Scroll down for our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony and the opener between Mexico and South Africa
FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: Possible starting XIs
Mexico possible starting XI: Rangel; Gallardo, Vasquez, Montes, Reyes; Gutierrez, Lira, Fidalgo; Quinones, Alvarado, Jimenez
South Africa possible starting XI: Williams; Mudau, Okon, Mbokazi, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Moremi, Foster, Appollis
FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony LIVE: What's on offer today
At the Opening Ceremony for the FIFA World Cup will have star-studded performances from Andrea Bocelli and homegrown talent like Alejandro Fernández and Maná.
And after that we will have the firts game of the World Cup: a group A clash between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa. The game will kickstart a football festival that will have 104 games between an unprecedented 48 nations. Coincidentally, the Mexico-SOuth Africa clash is a repeat of the opening game of the 2010 World Cup, when South Africa were the host nation.
HOLA
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the opener between Mexico and South Africa. It promises to be a thriller.