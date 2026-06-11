FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Mexico face SA in opener

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live: Mexico take on South Africa in the World Cup opener.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: After a wait of four years, the FIFA World Cup is finally upon us, bigger and (hopefully) better! Co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the first game of the 2026 World Cup which will be preceded by an expansive Opening Ceremony.

Mexico (nicknamed El Tricolor) will start the game against South Africa as the overwhelming favourites. Because they will have the weight of the 80,824 home supporters behind them at the Estadio Azteca. Another reason why Mexico will have an edge is the stadium itself: games in Mexico will be played at high elevation with the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City being at roughly 7,300 feet.

Story continues below this ad South Africa (nicknamed Bafana Bafana) are back in the World Cup fold for the first time since the 2010 edition, which it hosted. Mexico, meanwhile, are carrying the scars of the last edition in Qatar where it failed to advance out of the group stage for the first time since 1978. Scroll down for our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony and the opener between Mexico and South Africa