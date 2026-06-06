Mexican Wave: Origins still debated, but witnessed by all in 1986 World Cup

When you say, in Wave theory lie the underpinnings of Optics, you might in a tiny chance, be talking of Foundational Physics.

Mostly, you would be thinking of football though.

In June of 2026 with the FIFA World Cup 10 days away, the optics of how the Mexican Wave, came to acquire that name, tend to be resented by Americans who in a show of defiance, call is just the ‘Wave’. The Canadians, expectedly follow.

At the heart of this consternation is its provenance – something American football University and franchise cheerleaders, and attendees of the 1984 LA Olympics and even a Vancouver hockey team, bicker over, amongst themselves.

The Mexicans simply rose in unison with hands raised, and sat down after a moment of un-self conscious grinning smiles, as the wave moved, and then sat down promptly back in the 1986 World Cup that they hosted solely. Television broadcasts beamed the stadium phenomenon across the world — and the human crest and trough that needed no rehearsals, acquired the gleeful name of a ‘Mexican Wave’ — now intertwined into history of the 1986 edition forever. It became a constant source of me-first-moanings by Americans, grudging their southern neighbours becoming eponymous with sport’s most organically happy-making cultural schtick.

The many happy hands of ordinary fans being second in fame, perhaps only to Hand of God.

The intellectualisation happened much later. Physicist Tamas Viksek’s team at Eotvos Lorand University in Hungary even published in Nature in 2002, calculating the wave travels at 12 metres per second, has an average width of 15 seats, needs a critical mass of 30 people going up at the same time, and tends to roll clockwise 75% of times. Crowd behaviour was minutely studied for how it was similar to other excitable disturbances in nature.

Fans at Monterrey or Estadio Azteca in 1986 – not all Mexicans either, mind – would’ve scarcely known that joining in a wave for a lark, would trigger so many Americans for the next 40 years. From British newspapers like Guardian in early Aughties to a digital interactive podcast host of The Athletic, would in all seriousness, ask the question: Is Mexican Wave really Mexican? And expect historical authentication.

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It might look like synchronized art on TV, but the Mexican Wave is the most free-range of fan activities, and runs on the T-Shirt scribble of Stay Excited and Wait Your Turn.

Most times, it’s got nothing to do with what’s happening on the football field, and can even signify boredom of fans, finding amusement for themselves. There were only so many matches at 1986 Mexico, where Maradonna could feature in. The non-Gary Linekar English were also on the program. So a Mexican Wave, at least offered something to do while nothing of note happened.

But the non-North American, English speaking sporting world happily adopted the haiku if not magnum opus of the Mexican Wave. In Italy, Portugal, Spain, they dubbed it La Ola (ola is wave).

Things have come to a head this summer as Mexico and USA are lumped together as hosts. Old wounds have reopened.

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The American contention is it dates back to 1981. For some, the time-stamp is a University of Washington Homecoming (American) football game on October 31, where Husky “Yell Leader” Rob Weller and marching band director Bill Bissell, invented the choreographed sequence. A rival claimant in glorious American anti-trust fashion seething at monopolies, is “Krazy” George Henderson who pins the origins at an Oakland vs. New York baseball game on October 15.

NBA of early 80s, ice hockey of late 70s, opening ceremony of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics all stake claim to being the first time, fuelling a ridiculous debate that might never be satisfactorily solved. When Guardian asked this question two decades ago, fan-sightings of the Wave, went back to an obscure basketball scene from Teen Wolf circa 1984 as well as the Brazil vs France Olympics football final at Pasadena the same year. From dubious cave carvings to hilarious appropriations from Plato’s Meno, the name Mexican Wave is not allowed to settle – which by definition is what a wave ought to do.

Coca Cola at some point put out a spot to get USA’s Hispanic community to sip its bubbled sugar-water by using the Mexican wave – because – Duh! – the wave was Mexican.

Mexicans seemed to have simply transported it from their domestic games in the industrial city of Monterrey, from 1970s, though football across Latin America recalls seeing the wave at their own stadia, and not fussing much about how it all started. You wouldn’t be able to pinpoint it in a stadium even today in 2026.

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The wave, however, can be a tricky judgment on the quality of football on offer. If the game in front was interesting, whole stadium capacities wouldn’t be glancing left to get ready to jump and throw their hands in the air, and see the merriment in it all. The Mexican Wave tends to be a sort of non-hostile gleeful defiance. Even in the US. At Michigan football games, waves would take off precisely after crusty administrators would rumble into the microphone to desist from starting the tide.

When it reached cricket at MCG in Australia, and the wave was broken because the snobs and ‘Members’ refused to join in, the rest of the stadium would boo the silly striped ties and suits. It was banned because rowdies would fling bottles in the name of the wave, but Adam Gilchrist couldn’t resist joining in, just when it was announced as banned. The beauty of Mexican Waves in 1986 was anybody could start it, and nobody could stop it.

Mexico only hosted 1986 because original hosts, Colombia backed out after 1982. Then a terrible earthquake a year before the World Cup led to destruction in Mexico City. By the time the jamboree arrived, Mexicans and those who wound up there from all over the world, would’ve simply latched onto a joyous outlet to join in the fun. All those hands up in the air, a mass cheekiness on show, would no doubt have inspired the Almighty Cheekiness of Maradona and his divine hand.

Coordinated or not, the Mexican Wave came on TV – and travelled like strains of merry mariachi musicians; the Americans left in the wake of the wave.