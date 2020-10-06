Mesut Ozil wants to save Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus by paying wages

Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction. (File)

Out-of-favor Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil wants to save Gunnersaurus from extinction. Ozil expressed sadness on Tuesday after discovering that Jerry Quy — the man who fills the Arsenal dinosaur mascot — was made redundant by the London club after 27 years.

“I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player,” Ozil wrote on social media, “so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much.”

Ozil, who used the hashtag that read out “Justice for Gunnersaurus,” is one of Arsenal’s top-earning players — on more than $20 million a year. But the German has not played since March, with Arsenal unable to offload him while trying to make cuts due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

Earlier, Arsenal’s beloved dinosaur mascot Gunnersaurus was let go from the club amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as part of cost-cutting measures.

The dinosaur, played by Jerry Quy since its introduction in 1993, has been let go as the role is deemed no longer necessary. The mascot had been a permanent fixture at home games for 27 years.

Arsenal have let go of mascot Gunnersaurus, Jerry Quy, who has played the role since its inception in 1993, as part of the club’s ongoing streamlining process. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc pic.twitter.com/pFUqz8T4qC — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 5, 2020

Due to the lack of fans at home matches due to the several health protocols in place, Arsenal has seen a hit on their matchday revenues. As a result, Gunnersaurus has now joined 55 other redundancies in the north London club.

