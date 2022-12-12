scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Messi’s wife reenacts her husband’s infamous: ‘What are you looking at you fool?’

"Go there,” says Messi's brother, laughing with Antonella, who imitates her husband. "What are you looking at, fool? What are you looking at?" she says!

Lionel Messi (rleft) and his wife Antonella Rocuzzo.
When Messi lost his cool and lashed out Netherland’s Wout Weghorst with: “What are you looking at you fool?” A quote that has already becoming part of the football pop culture with coffee mugs and T-shirts being printed with the original quote in Spanish, “Qué mirás, bobo? Qué mirás, bobo?… Andá para allá”.

Now, a video has emerged from the night of Argentina vs Netherlands game where Messi’s brother and wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, play out that dialogue while they walk out of the stadium.

A camera filmed them leaving the stadium, when Messi’s words had already gone viral. 

"Go there," says Messi's brother, laughing with Antonella, who imitates her husband. "What are you looking at, fool? What are you looking at?" she says!

Weghorst had talked of his disappointment at Messi’s words. “I wanted to shake his hand after the game . I have a lot of respect for him as a soccer player, but he threw my hand to his side and didn’t want to talk to me. My Spanish isn’t very good, but I He said disrespectful words and that disappoints me,” he told the Dutch media.

