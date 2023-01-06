Messi’s record-breaking Instagram post after Argentina won the World Cup includes a ‘fake’ trophy- Report

Messi’s Instagram post after lifting the World Cup in Qatar where he thanked his teammates became the most-liked post in the history of Instagram, beating the record of a photo of an egg that was posted in January 2019. But Sportbible has reported that Messi’s record-breaking Instagram post after Argentina won the World Cup includes a ‘fake’ trophy.

As per Sportbible’s report, it’s now been claimed the trophy Messi and his teammates were showing off was a copy. FIFA removed the original cup shortly after the trophy lift, which is standard protocol. The trophy with which the entire Argentina team headed by skipper Messi was posing, was actually made by an Argentine couple named Manuel and Paula.

The couple told El Pais: “The idea was that the players could sign it, but in the end the cup entered the field of play three times. The first one was taken by a relative of (Leandro) Paredes, and he signed it.

“There I yelled at a couple of players ‘if you see the cup that Paredes has, it’s ours’, and in the end Lautaro Martínez brought it, who also signed it. FIFA personnel came there and asked us to confirm that it was not the original.”

In the post, Messi had written in Spanish which loosely translates to, “I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven’t fallen, I can’t believe it…Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines… We did it!!!”

The Instagram post had amassed more than 56.7 million likes and 1.6 million comments in just one day. Messi scored seven goals and made three assists in the tournament to win the Golden Ball award, the only player to win it twice.