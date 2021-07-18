Messi’s Copa America trophy picture becomes most-liked Instagram post by an athlete

Lionel Messi's Instagram post became the most liked sport picture on Instagram.

Argentina football star Lionel Messi’s Instagram post of himself with the Copa America trophy has become the platform’s most-liked sports photograph.

After beating Brazil and inspiring Argentina to lift his first International trophy with the country, Messi celebrated by taking to Instagram to toast their triumph with a picture of him in the changing room holding the trophy with the caption: “What a beautiful madness! This is unbelievable! Thank you, God! We are the champions!”

The photo of Messi has already received 20,000,000 likes and is also the sixth most-liked post in the history of the social network, behind posts from the likes of Billie Eilish, XXXTentacion, Ariana Grande and the world record-breaking photograph of an egg from January 4, 2019.

Messi’s post after the Copa America title surpassed rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s tribute to Diego Maradona after his passing on November 25, 2020.

Messi’s Instagram profile is one of the most followed in the world, with no less than 232 million people who see his posts day after day.