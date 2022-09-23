Messi’s arrival grosses 700 million euros in one year: Report in Marca

Lionel Messi’s arrival has burgeoned the impact on PSG’s image, income and footballing quality, according to a report in Marca. “The player reportedly generated an obscene amount of 700 million euros in just one year,” Marca stated.

Quoting Argentine publication El Economista, the eye-popping report added that Messi’s transfer secured up to 10 new sponsors, with the sponsorship fees increasing from around 3m to 8m euros.

“Some of these sponsors are well-known brands such as Dior, Gorillas, Crypto.com, PlayBetR, GOAT, Snart Good Thins, Volt, Big Cola, Sports Water and Autohero. Meanwhile, PSG’s sponsorship deal with Nike brings in around 75m euros a year, with the contract set to run until 2032.”

Short sales have also sky-rocketed since last year. “PSG sold more than one million units, ranging from 90 to 160 euros each, with more than 60 percent of them adorned with the Argentine’s name on the back of them,” Marca said, quoting Marc Armstrong, PSG’s business director. “The demand has grown between 30 percent and 40 percent and all that can slow it down is the supply,” he explained.

They even ran out of shirts to sell. “When one of these transfers takes place, people think that it is paid for by selling shirts, and it’s not quite like that. You can’t produce a lot of extra shirts.The deal is made to cover a minimum, which is very important, but you can’t satisfy all the demand for Messi shirts,” Armstrong noted of the phenom that explains the commensurate salary and the leverage it brought the French club.

There’s been an expected uptick in social media engagement too, since Messi landed in Paris. “The club gained more than 15 million followers across all its platforms, and surpassed 150 million in total followers,” Marca wrote.

Armstrong noted PSG gained 1.4 million followers per week, surpassed 10 million followers on Tik Tok and became France’s most followed company on Instagram.