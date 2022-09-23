scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Messi’s arrival grosses 700 million euros in one year: Report in Marca

Quoting Argentine publication El Economista, the eye-popping report added that Messi's transfer secured up to 10 new sponsors, with the sponsorship fees increasing from around 3m to 8m euros

Messi-NeymarPSG's Lionel Messi, left, kicks the ball during the French Super Cup final soccer match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel. (AP)

Lionel Messi’s arrival has burgeoned the impact on PSG’s image, income and footballing quality, according to a report in Marca. “The player reportedly generated an obscene amount of 700 million euros in just one year,” Marca stated.

Quoting Argentine publication El Economista, the eye-popping report added that Messi’s transfer secured up to 10 new sponsors, with the sponsorship fees increasing from around 3m to 8m euros.

“Some of these sponsors are well-known brands such as Dior, Gorillas, Crypto.com, PlayBetR, GOAT, Snart Good Thins, Volt, Big Cola, Sports Water and Autohero. Meanwhile, PSG’s sponsorship deal with Nike brings in around 75m euros a year, with the contract set to run until 2032.”

Short sales have also sky-rocketed since last year. “PSG sold more than one million units, ranging from 90 to 160 euros each, with more than 60 percent of them adorned with the Argentine’s name on the back of them,” Marca said, quoting Marc Armstrong, PSG’s business director. “The demand has grown between 30 percent and 40 percent and all that can slow it down is the supply,” he explained.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

They even ran out of shirts to sell. “When one of these transfers takes place, people think that it is paid for by selling shirts, and it’s not quite like that. You can’t produce a lot of extra shirts.The deal is made to cover a minimum, which is very important, but you can’t satisfy all the demand for Messi shirts,” Armstrong noted of the phenom that explains the commensurate salary and the leverage it brought the French club.

There’s been an expected uptick in social media engagement too, since Messi landed in Paris. “The club gained more than 15 million followers across all its platforms, and surpassed 150 million in total followers,” Marca wrote.

Armstrong noted PSG gained 1.4 million followers per week, surpassed 10 million followers on Tik Tok and became France’s most followed company on Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 09:18:23 am
Next Story

Anushka Sharma enjoys this delicious South Indian dish; would you like to have it for breakfast today?

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australia defeat India by 4 wickets, take 1-0 lead in series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 23: Latest News