King of World Cup knockouts: All records Messi broke in ARG vs ENG semifinal

Lionel Messi managed to freeze time and his opponents as he marshalled Argentina to an epic 2-1 comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Despite not entering the scoresheet, Messi masterminded another comeback victory for the world champions in the knockout stage after trailing 0-1 until the 85th minute after Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal had put the Three Lions ahead in their first World Cup meeting in 24 years.

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Messi soon found space from his favoured spot on the right wing as manager Lionel Scaloni’s decisive tactical switch plotted England’s downfall. The 39-year-old Messi provided the match-turning pass to Enzo Fernandez, who slotted home the equaliser from outside the box, beating England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with power and the swerving angle to the left side of the goal. A curling Messi cross in stoppage time then met a fiery header from substitute Lautaro Martinez.