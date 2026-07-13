‘Messi can be a weakness’: Rooney ahead of Argentina vs England WC semis clash

As England and Argentina square off for the first time in a FIFA World Cup encounter in 24 years during the second semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday night, former English footballers are apprehensive and confident in equal measure about the Lionel Messi factor that will loom over the contest.
Despite smashing 125 goals in 205 international appearances, the 39-year-old Messi will be facing England for the first time in the senior Albiceleste shirt. While Messi has led the goal-scoring charts with eight goals, his pristine streak of scoring in nine consecutive games came to an end during the quarter-final clash against Switzerland. Despite doubling his assists tally, Messi could face a stern challenge against England’s attacking threats in the semi-final, according to England legend Wayne Rooney.
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Although Rooney hailed Messi’s ability to be the decisive man, creating opportunities from a split-second move, he felt the Argentina captain’s negligible defensive output could work against the side in the semi-final.
“He can be a weakness defensively for Argentina,” Rooney said on BBC Sport. “He doesn’t run back, but he has big moments a bit like with Jude Bellingham. He has big moments and moments of quality. The thing with Messi is his decision-making – he comes to life in moments of the game and he makes the right decision. Marking Lionel Messi is about concentration and communication. Communicating with your team-mates about picking up positions you might not usually pick up,” Rooney added.
While England stormed into their first semi-final since 2018 on the back of a brace from Bellingham against Norway, Argentina relied on a miraculous 112th-minute strike from Julian Alvarez to stun Switzerland before Lautaro Martinez sealed a 3-1 extra-time victory. Though he endured a subdued game, Messi will still be nearly impossible to mark for the Englishman, according to former Three Lions defender Micah Richards.
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“England can outrun Argentina but they just have that little genius Messi. They all play for him. Everyone should be excited,” Richards told BBC.
“Marking him is impossible because he doesn’t run back. He goes into little spaces where he shouldn’t really be. He switches on at the right times [and] he’s got the best technique. His spatial awareness is fantastic. He’s got a great shot. Most importantly, he’s got what Jude’s [Bellingham] got and that’s what makes Jude so great, he’s got personality and aura. Messi has the most aura out of any footballer. Messi’s aura is just next level, so it’s going to be interesting,” added Richards.