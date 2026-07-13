‘Messi can be a weakness’: Rooney ahead of Argentina vs England WC semis clash

As England and Argentina square off for the first time in a FIFA World Cup encounter in 24 years during the second semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday night, former English footballers are apprehensive and confident in equal measure about the Lionel Messi factor that will loom over the contest.

Despite smashing 125 goals in 205 international appearances, the 39-year-old Messi will be facing England for the first time in the senior Albiceleste shirt. While Messi has led the goal-scoring charts with eight goals, his pristine streak of scoring in nine consecutive games came to an end during the quarter-final clash against Switzerland. Despite doubling his assists tally, Messi could face a stern challenge against England’s attacking threats in the semi-final, according to England legend Wayne Rooney.