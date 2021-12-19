scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ

Lionel Messi wage bill forces PSG to sell as many as 7 players in January: Reports

PSG are planning to offload at least 7 players during the January window to balance the books.

By: AP | Paris |
December 19, 2021 7:33:57 am
Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi with the Ballon d'Or award (Source: Reuters)

PSG were training hard on Saturday – a day ahead of a Round of 16 French Cup tie against Fifth tier SC Feignies.

But behind the scenes they are planning ahead to the January transfer window and offloading as many as 7 players to balance the books.

The arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma – who was crowned Player of Euro 2020 – and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum means that the PSG wage bill stands at a reported EURO 300million for the squad with Messi earning a club-record EURO 41 million net per year.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

That has led to questions in the local media about how PSG can afford so many arrivals without being offset by outgoings, as Mitchel Bakker the only first-team squad player who exited permanently this summer.

SNTV has been looking into the players who could go in January.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Aguero announces retirement due to heart problem
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 19: Latest News