Messi scores 700th club goal, Mbappe crosses 200 for PSG in 3-0 win over Marseille in Le Classique

Lionel Andres Messi is a cheat code. Even at 35. Breaking records and crossing gargantuan football milestones for a living. Just like he did on Sunday night in Le Classique against Marseille.

As Paris Saint Germain bested their arch rivals 3-0 away at Stade Velodrome, the Argentine World Cup winning captain scored what was his 700th club football goal.

Messi’s tap in off a Kylian Mbappe cross from the left, which double the advantage for the visitors in the first half marked his 28th goal for PSG, aside from another 672 for FC Barcelona. These, in 840 appearances, making for a goal every 1.2 matches.

The left footed maestro also registered two assists on the night, both of which were scored by his attacking partner up front.

PSG took the lead in the 25th minute, breaking off a counter with Messi gliding past the midfield and feeding a darting in Mbappe with a through ball to find the far post on the left.

Going into the second half with a 2-0 lead, PSG tripled their advantage with Mbappe volley fired in off a nicely weighted dinked pass from Messi on the left.

For the sensational 24-year-old Mbappe, it was also a memorable night as his second goal marked his 200th for PSG across all competitions. With the goal, he levelled Edinson Cavani’s all-time goal scoring record for the club.

The Parisians had lost to Marseille 2-1 in the Coupe de France earlier this month but with the win on Sunday gained an eight point advantage over classic rivals at the top of the French Ligue 1 table.