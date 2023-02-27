scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Advertisement

Messi scores 700th club goal, Mbappe crosses 200 for PSG in 3-0 win over Marseille in Le Classique

Messi's tap in off an Mbappe cross from the right, which double the advantage for the visitors in the first half marked his 28th goal for PSG, aside from another 672 for FC Barcelona.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Lionel Messi. (REUTERS)

Lionel Andres Messi is a cheat code. Even at 35. Breaking records and crossing gargantuan football milestones for a living. Just like he did on Sunday night in Le Classique against Marseille.

As Paris Saint Germain bested their arch rivals 3-0 away at Stade Velodrome, the Argentine World Cup winning captain scored what was his 700th club football goal.

Messi’s tap in off a Kylian Mbappe cross from the left, which double the advantage for the visitors in the first half marked his 28th goal for PSG, aside from another 672 for FC Barcelona. These, in 840 appearances, making for a goal every 1.2 matches.

The left footed maestro also registered two assists on the night, both of which were scored by his attacking partner up front.

PSG took the lead in the 25th minute, breaking off a counter with Messi gliding past the midfield and feeding a darting in Mbappe with a through ball to find the far post on the left.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Going into the second half with a 2-0 lead, PSG tripled their advantage with Mbappe volley fired in off a nicely weighted dinked pass from Messi on the left.

For the sensational 24-year-old Mbappe, it was also a memorable night as his second goal marked his 200th for PSG across all competitions. With the goal, he levelled Edinson Cavani’s all-time goal scoring record for the club.

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Ronaldinho
Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho set to return to football in Gerard Pique'...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Advertisement

The Parisians had lost to Marseille 2-1 in the Coupe de France earlier this month but with the win on Sunday gained an eight point advantage over classic rivals at the top of the French Ligue 1 table.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 03:32 IST
Next Story

NIA probe finds gangsters targeting Punjabi singers for social media boost to fund terror

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 26: Latest News
close