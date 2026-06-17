Messi reveals Rafa Nadal inspiration after World Cup hat-trick, explains emotional first goal

After a blockbuster hat-trick on Argentina’s opening night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Algeria, Lionel Messi revealed that he was seeking inspiration from an unlikely corner, a Netflix documentary series involving a tennis giant.
Shortly after Argentina romped to a 3-0 win on the back of his maiden World Cup hat-trick in his 200th international appearance, Messi revealed that he was inspired by Rafael Nadal’s journey through the lens of his four-part documentary, released on May 29 this year.
Despite suffering an injury concern in the lead-up to the World Cup, Messi shrugged off all concerns when he blasted his opening goal in the 17th from open play with a curling shot that blasted into the right corner of the Algerian goal.
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After tripling his tally in the 76th minute for his first World Cup hat-trick, Messi took home a bunch of colossal records, including equalling the World Cup record for most goals (16) while surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo for the most international hat-tricks in men’s football (11*).
The relentless pursuit for success brings the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner closer to the legendary career of Nadal, the Spaniard who clinched 22 Grand Slams during his pro career that ended at 38, the same age as Messi is today.
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“I’ve liked playing football since I was a kid, and when I’m feeling good like this, I give it my all. I’m watching the Rafa Nadal documentary; I think we’re very similar in that sense. We always want to give our maximum.” Messi said in an interview after the win.
الأسطورة ميسي يجهش بالبكاء بعد تسجيله 😢 pic.twitter.com/OwmmDrSb0o
— Messi World (@M10GOAT) June 17, 2026
The broadcast also showed footages of Messi tearing up after his first goal of the night for the reigning world champions. When asked about the reason behind his emotional reaction, Messi said: “It had nothing to do with football.
“I went through difficult days.“
“A matter totally unrelated to sports, I went through some difficult, complicated days,” Messi told reporters.
“I’m grateful to the entire delegation, to my teammates. They made a lot of effort to make sure I’m doing well,” he added.
Argentina will next play Austraia in Group J on June 22 followed by their last group game against Jordan on June 28.