Messi reveals Rafa Nadal inspiration after World Cup hat-trick, explains emotional first goal

Lionel Messi likened himself to Rafael Nadal after his World Cup hat-trick against Algeria on Tuesday night. (AP Photo)

After a blockbuster hat-trick on Argentina’s opening night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Algeria, Lionel Messi revealed that he was seeking inspiration from an unlikely corner, a Netflix documentary series involving a tennis giant.

Shortly after Argentina romped to a 3-0 win on the back of his maiden World Cup hat-trick in his 200th international appearance, Messi revealed that he was inspired by Rafael Nadal’s journey through the lens of his four-part documentary, released on May 29 this year.

Despite suffering an injury concern in the lead-up to the World Cup, Messi shrugged off all concerns when he blasted his opening goal in the 17th from open play with a curling shot that blasted into the right corner of the Algerian goal.