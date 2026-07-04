‘Not losing to Spain, Uruguay no coincidence’: Messi hails Cape Verde after Argentina’s narrow escape

Following Argentina’s nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Lionel Messi praised the debutants, acknowledging that the small island nation had forced the defending champions to dig deep in Miami to secure a hard-fought spot in the Round of 16 against Egypt.
It took a goal and an assist from Messi, including the game-winner that came off a corner kick midway through the second half of extra time, to save Argentina from what would have been one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.
Messi said his side knew the match would not be easy, adding that Cape Verde’s ability to snatch points from heavyweights like Spain and Uruguay was no coincidence.
AS IT HAPPENED | ARGENTINA VS CAPE VERDE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
“Well, honestly, we knew it was going to be a very tough game. It is no coincidence that this team had not lost to Spain or Uruguay,” Messi said after being named Player of the Match.
Messi’s goal was the 20th of his World Cup career, extending his own record and moving him two clear of France’s Kylian Mbappé on the all-time list.
Reflecting on the game, Messi added, “We did the hardest thing, which was getting that first goal. We thought that after that we would find our rhythm and be more relaxed, but it was the complete opposite.
“At times we lost possession, we sat back a bit too much, and we could not press them effectively. They used their strengths to strike. We knew it would be difficult. This is knockout football, and nobody gives you anything for free.
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“While some might dismiss certain teams based on their name, we knew it would not be easy at all. That’s the nature of this World Cup. Everything is very even, very complicated, and every match is incredibly tough.”
Argentina faced one of their most terrifying 100-odd minutes on a football pitch in recent memory, until a Diney Borges own goal made it 3-2 in their favour.
While Messi opened the scoring in the 29th minute and the world expected more magic from him, the 40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha and his team had other plans. They wanted to give the defending champions the scare of a lifetime.
Messi acknowledged that his side made a “massive physical effort” and stressed the importance of recovery.
“Beyond just advancing, I believe there are positives because we did some good things, but we also need to correct the mistakes, of which there were many today,” he said.