‘Not losing to Spain, Uruguay no coincidence’: Messi hails Cape Verde after Argentina’s narrow escape

Following Argentina’s nerve-wracking 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, Lionel Messi praised the debutants, acknowledging that the small island nation had forced the defending champions to dig deep in Miami to secure a hard-fought spot in the Round of 16 against Egypt.

It took a goal and an assist from Messi, including the game-winner that came off a corner kick midway through the second half of extra time, to save Argentina from what would have been one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Messi said his side knew the match would not be easy, adding that Cape Verde’s ability to snatch points from heavyweights like Spain and Uruguay was no coincidence.