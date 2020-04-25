Messi or Ronaldo? Brazilian legends Pele, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo answer

Messi or Ronaldo? Brazilian legends Pele, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo pick their side Messi or Ronaldo? Brazilian legends Pele, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo pick their side

With coronavirus bringing sports and life in general to a halt in the entire world, football stars have started answering difficult questions: Who is the best in the world – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

After David Beckham and Wayne Rooney minced no words in picking their side, Brazilian legends Ronaldinho, Ronaldo as well as Pele joined the debate which has left many arguing who is a more complete player.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated European football for over a decade now and have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d’Or awards between them. The Barcelona skipper clinched the Golden Ball for a record sixth time in December.

Ronaldinho, who was recently in a Paraguay jail over a case of fake passport, picked his former teammate Messi and regretted not getting more time to play with him. The 40-year-old Ballon d’Or winner was quoted by sportbible as saying: “Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn’t get enough time with him, he was very young. I’d love to take to the pitch with him one more time.”

“He’s the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi’s done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it’s a question of taste and I prefer Messi’s style,” added Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo also reflected a similar opinion. “He [Messi] is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete,” the 43-year-old said. “He’s great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular.”

Calling the Argentinian a skilled player, 79-year-old Pele told SportStar, “He [Messi] is a skilled player, gives assists, passes, scores, dribbles well. If we were in the team together, the opponents should worry about two players, not just one! Today, Messi is the most complete player.”

Pele, however, felt that this was not a golden era for football. “Once, you found two or three in every country with a great football culture,” Pelé continued. “Eusébio, [António] Simões, [Johan] Cruyff, [Franz] Beckenbauer, [Diego] Maradona, Garrincha, Didi. How many did I say? There were so many. Today, we have two or three in all. ​Messi, ​Cristiano Ronaldo, I would say ​Neymar ­- who in Brazil has not yet managed to become a great figure.”

