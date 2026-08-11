Messi-Neymar reunion on the cards? Ex-Brazil footballer provides key update

Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior might be seen playing for the same club for the third time. According to a former Brazil international, Felipe Melo, a reunion could be on the cards at Inter Miami in January 2027, after Neymar’s current contract with Santos expires at the end of this year.

The pair have spent six seasons together — four at Barcelona and a couple at Paris Saint-Germain — and their seamless combination play has often proven to be poetry in motion for the fans. At Barcelona, they combined to score 299 goals across four seasons, while winning eight trophies, including the Spanish club’s last UEFA Champions League title. Three more titles were added at Paris Saint-Germain, where the pair scored a cumulative 63 goals in their two seasons together.