Messi might run like tracer bullet, Ravi Shastri has reached Lusail stadium for the World Cup final

Former India coach Ravi Shastri made his presence known at the Lusail Stadium, the venue of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday as he shared a video on Instagram of himself taking in the atmosphere before football’s greatest war is waged.

“I have been to stadiums and stadiums and stadiums all my life, covering sports, playing sports and watching sports. This Lusail Stadium, that you are seeing in the background, just takes the cake. It’s empty, I am early to soak in the atmosphere and in prime position when the ball will be kicked off. but this is unreal. This place will be buzzing in 2 and a half hours time and to atmosphere, to say it will be electrifying will be the ultimate understatement,” Shastri said in the video captioned ‘Lusail will erupt in an hour. Its Messi fever getting in to the stadium.’

Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday.

Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappé, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name.

Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

The 23-year-old France forward is looking to emulate Pelé by being a champion at his first two World Cups and set up the prospect of a third title, a feat only ever achieved by the Brazil great who has been hospitalized during this year’s tournament because of a respiratory infection.