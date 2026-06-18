Messi sends hat-trick ball to his Barcelona home collection

Lionel Messi kept the match ball after scoring a hat trick in Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria and plans to have it signed by his teammates before adding it to his personal collection at his home near Barcelona, according to Argentine newspaper Clarín.
Argentina kit staff retrieved the ball after the final whistle, and Argentine Football Association president Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia personally carried it out of the stadium shortly before midnight in Kansas City.
Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro watched the match from the stands.
The following morning, Argentina’s squad held a recovery-focused training session in Kansas City. Clarín reported that Messi was among a group of regular starters who remained on the field with recovery staff, alongside Rodrigo De Paul, Cristian “Cuti” Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Lautaro Martínez and Thiago Almada after logging heavy minutes against Algeria.
Players who saw less action in the opener completed a more demanding workout that included small-sided possession drills, pressing exercises and a game of foot-tennis.
Así se retiró Chiqui Tapia del estadio de Kansas. pic.twitter.com/SjIMNtcTUY
— TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 17, 2026
With temperatures climbing above 30 degrees Celsius, some players used cooling vests and insulated recovery boots after training. The measures formed part of Argentina’s efforts to manage player workload and recovery during the tournament.
Clarín said the emphasis on recovery reflects coach Lionel Scaloni’s broader approach to the camp, with staff placing increased importance on rest and physical freshness between matches.
The day after the game also marked the squad’s second Family Day of the tournament, with players free to leave the team hotel and spend the afternoon with relatives. Several families headed to a nearby pool to escape the heat, including Nico Tagliafico’s wife, Caro Calvagni, and Enzo Fernández’s wife and children.
Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez spent the afternoon with his wife and children, while Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and several other squad members were also photographed with family during the day, Clarin reported.
Argentina’s next match is against Austria in Dallas on June 22.