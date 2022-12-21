‘Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cr7 has just kept on working: Verstappen shares his thoughts on GOAT debate

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has shared his thoughts on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and said that it’s impossible to separate the two footballing icons.

The Messi versus Ronaldo debate has split opinions across the world but Verstappen chose to be neutral.

“They are very different, so I can’t choose. I find it impossible to choose because I think Messi has more talent than Cristiano, but Cristiano has just kept on working and being incredibly fit,” said Verstappen.

“I mean, what he does at his age is incredible, but that’s how you can become very, very good as well,” he added.

Messi made a record 26th appearance at the World Cup, breaking a tie with Germany great Lothar Matthäus.

Messi’s games have been spread over five World Cups, starting in 2006. He has 11 goals in total, tied for sixth in the all-time list.

Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history.

Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.