scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Messi greater than Maradona, says Argentina coach Scaloni

Argentina fans have long preferred Maradona over Messi but attitudes appear to be shifting after the Paris St Germain forward led the team to lift the World Cup last month for the first time since Maradona inspired them to win it in 1986.

Argentina coach Leonel Scaloni and Lionel Messi with the trophy during the team's arrival at Ezeiza International Airport (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Messi greater than Maradona, says Argentina coach Scaloni
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Lionel Messi has surpassed Diego Maradona as the greatest player of all time, Argentina’s World Cup winning coach Lionel Scaloni has said.

“If I have to choose one I choose Leo, I have something special with him. He is the best of all time although Maradona was also great,” Scaloni told Spanish radio station Cope on Tuesday.

Argentina fans have long preferred Maradona over Messi but attitudes appear to be shifting after the Paris St Germain forward led the team to lift the World Cup last month for the first time since Maradona inspired them to win it in 1986.

Scaloni also revealed that he prioritised speaking to Messi when he was named Argentina coach in 2018, while the forward was taking a break from international duty following the disastrous World Cup in Russia.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

“The first thing we did was have a video call with Messi. He said he was honoured and the first thing we said to him was ‘Come back. We’ll wait for you’. That’s what we did and eight months later he came and found an incredible group,” Scaloni added.

“Coaching Messi is not difficult. You cannot correct him on a technical level but sometimes you can instruct him to press or to attack in a certain way. When he smells blood he is the number one.”

Scaloni also defended his goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after he was criticised for his overzealous celebrations following Argentina’s triumph, such as making an obscene gesture when collecting the Golden Glove award and carrying a toy baby with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it during the open-top bus parade.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“There are attitudes which he will not be happy with, but he is a spectacular guy. He is like a child. He is an incredible guy, his personality has given so much to the group,” Scaloni added.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 17:07 IST
Next Story

Two men steal show at wedding with their fun performance to ‘Bade Miya Chote Miyan’. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 17: Latest News
close