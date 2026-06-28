Messi comes on from bench, equals World Cup free-kick goals record in Jordan match

Messi equalled the World Cup free-kick goals record with his second strike and 19th goal overall in the tournament. (AP Photo)

Lionel Messi continued his sublime World Cup goal-scoring form as he stepped up from the bench and struck a superb free-kick goal in Argentina’s final Group J match against Jordan in Arlington on Saturday night.

FOLLOW LIVE: Argentina vs Jordan

The 39-year-old Messi extended his World Cup goal-scoring record to 19 goals, with a superb 80th-minute strike from the set-piece, 20 minutes after coming on for Lautaro Martinez who smashed home a first-half penalty. With a low curler around the Jordan wall, Messi beat the sight of the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in three matches. Messi became only the fourth man to net two World Cup goals via a free-kick, equalling Brazil’s Rivellino (1970 and 1974), France’s Bernard Genghini (1982) and David Beckham who scored twice in 1998 and 2006 for England.