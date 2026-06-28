Messi comes on from bench, equals World Cup free-kick goals record in Jordan match

Lionel Messi continued his sublime World Cup goal-scoring form as he stepped up from the bench and struck a superb free-kick goal in Argentina’s final Group J match against Jordan in Arlington on Saturday night.
FOLLOW LIVE: Argentina vs Jordan
The 39-year-old Messi extended his World Cup goal-scoring record to 19 goals, with a superb 80th-minute strike from the set-piece, 20 minutes after coming on for Lautaro Martinez who smashed home a first-half penalty. With a low curler around the Jordan wall, Messi beat the sight of the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in three matches. Messi became only the fourth man to net two World Cup goals via a free-kick, equalling Brazil’s Rivellino (1970 and 1974), France’s Bernard Genghini (1982) and David Beckham who scored twice in 1998 and 2006 for England.
Messi also shattered the World Cup record by becoming the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup games, a streak that he began during Argentina’s run to the title in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
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Messi’s previous free-kick strike came in his third World Cup edition in 2014 where Argentina cruised to the final before falling to Germany. Messi’s free-kick goal was born in the group-stage clash against Nigeria which Argentina won 3-2 on the back of his brace.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals
scored
|Matches
played
|Goals
per
match
|Tournaments
|1
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|19
|29
|0.65
|2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026
|2
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|
16
|24
|0.67
|
2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
|3
|Ronaldo
|Brazil
|15
|19
|0.79
|
1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
|4
|Gerd Müller
|West Germany
|14
|13
|1.08
|1970, 1974
|5
|Kylian Mbappé
|France
|14
|15
|0.93
|
2018, 2022, 2026
|6
|Just Fontaine
|France
|13
|6
|2.17
|1958
|7
|Pelé
|Brazil
|12
|14
|0.86
|
1958, 1962, 1966, 1970
|8
|Sándor Kocsis
|Hungary
|11
|5
|2.2
|1954
|9
|Jürgen Klinsmann
|West Germany
Germany
|11
|17
|0.65
|1990
1994, 1998
|10
|Helmut Rahn
|West Germany
|10
|10
|1
|1954, 1958
The Argentina talisman opened the World Cup with a sizzling hat-trick against Algeria before securing a brace against Austria, leading the goal-scoring charts in the edition comfortably with six strikes in three games.