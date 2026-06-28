Messi comes on from bench, equals World Cup free-kick goals record in Jordan match

Messi also set the World Cup record by becoming the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup games, a streak that he began during Argentina's run to the title in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 28, 2026 09:38 AM IST
Messi equalled the World Cup free-kick goals record with his second strike and 19th goal overall in the tournament. (AP Photo)Messi equalled the World Cup free-kick goals record with his second strike and 19th goal overall in the tournament. (AP Photo)
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Lionel Messi continued his sublime World Cup goal-scoring form as he stepped up from the bench and struck a superb free-kick goal in Argentina’s final Group J match against Jordan in Arlington on Saturday night.

FOLLOW LIVE: Argentina vs Jordan

The 39-year-old Messi extended his World Cup goal-scoring record to 19 goals, with a superb 80th-minute strike from the set-piece, 20 minutes after coming on for Lautaro Martinez who smashed home a first-half penalty. With a low curler around the Jordan wall, Messi beat the sight of the goalkeeper for his sixth goal in three matches. Messi became only the fourth man to net two World Cup goals via a free-kick, equalling Brazil’s Rivellino (1970 and 1974), France’s Bernard Genghini (1982) and David Beckham who scored twice in 1998 and 2006 for England.

Messi curls the free-kick around the Jordan wall for his 19th World Cup goal. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Messi curls the free-kick around the Jordan wall for his 19th World Cup goal. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Messi also shattered the World Cup record by becoming the first man to score in seven consecutive World Cup games, a streak that he began during Argentina’s run to the title in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

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Messi’s previous free-kick strike came in his third World Cup edition in 2014 where Argentina cruised to the final before falling to Germany. Messi’s free-kick goal was born in the group-stage clash against Nigeria which Argentina won 3-2 on the back of his brace.

Most goals in World Cup history

Rank Player Team Goals
scored		 Matches
played		 Goals
per
match		 Tournaments
1 Lionel Messi Argentina 19 29 0.65 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026
2 Miroslav Klose Germany
16
 24 0.67
2002, 2006, 2010, 2014
3 Ronaldo Brazil 15 19 0.79
1994, 1998, 2002, 2006
4 Gerd Müller West Germany 14 13 1.08 1970, 1974
5 Kylian Mbappé France 14 15 0.93
2018, 2022, 2026
6 Just Fontaine France 13 6 2.17 1958
7 Pelé Brazil 12 14 0.86
1958, 1962, 1966, 1970
8 Sándor Kocsis Hungary 11 5 2.2 1954
9 Jürgen Klinsmann West Germany
Germany		 11 17 0.65 1990
1994, 1998
10 Helmut Rahn West Germany 10 10 1 1954, 1958

The Argentina talisman opened the World Cup with a sizzling hat-trick against Algeria before securing a brace against Austria, leading the goal-scoring charts in the edition comfortably with six strikes in three games.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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