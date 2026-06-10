Messi fit for World Cup 2026: two minutes, one penalty, 88,000 people

Lionel Messi’s room at the Origin Hotel in Kansas City is 202. Argentine fans noticed within hours of his arrival on June 1 and the arithmetic has been circulating since. Add those digits and you get four. It traces back to Doha, where Messi’s room at Qatar University was 201, digits that sum to three, the same number of World Cups Argentina had won when they left. Nobody in the camp is confirming they care about this. The country very much does.

Messi and Rodrigo De Paul arrived on a private jet from Miami late Sunday, the last two to complete the delegation. A van had them at the hotel in under five minutes. The Origin is a riverside property on the Kansas River, taken over entirely for the squad. AFA president Chiqui Tapia was already there waiting. A storm moved through that first night with tornado warnings, strong enough to scatter the security fencing and tents erected around the hotel. By morning there were fallen trees across the surrounding area. The camp was otherwise fine.

By Monday all 26 players were assembled, Alexis Mac Allister the final arrival. The Argentine Football Association had secured the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, a $75 million facility belonging to Sporting Kansas City: five full-size pitches, hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy, a gymnasium over 1,200 square metres. Families at a separate nearby hotel.

Messi literally 45 seconds after subbing on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bTI3gv3mB4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2026

Di María’s number 11, retired with him, goes to Giovani Lo Celso. Lisandro Martínez switches from 25 to 6. Messi keeps the 10.

Three injury situations were being watched. Emiliano Martínez arrived with his right hand in a cast, a finger fracture from Aston Villa’s Europa League final eleven days earlier, no surgery required but still healing. He would sit out both warmup games. Leandro Paredes, who had torn a hamstring at Boca Juniors, was undergoing platelet-rich plasma treatment to try to make the Algeria opener. Messi himself had left Inter Miami’s last club match with a hamstring overload and was expected to skip both friendlies entirely.

Argentina vs Iceland Highlights, FIFA World Cup Warm-Up

He skipped the first one. Argentina beat Honduras 2-0 on June 6 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, Messi watching from the stands and spending halftime doing a shirt swap with Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed, 100,000 people in a college football stadium treating a pre-tournament friendly like the occasion it had become.

The Iceland friendly was June 9 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. More than 88,000 people came, some from well outside the state, braving first unseasonal heat and then a storm that threatened to postpone the match. The crowd held through both.

Valentín Barco opened in the eighth minute with a volley from the edge of the area. Messi came on for Giuliano Simeone in the 70th minute. Within a minute he had played a one-two with Lautaro Martínez that drew a foul from Iceland’s goalkeeper, who brought Martínez down. Messi converted the penalty. Sixty seconds of involvement. His 117th goal for Argentina, his 911th for club and country. At 38 years, 11 months and 14 days, the oldest scorer in Argentina’s history, surpassing Ángel Amadeo Labruna’s record set against Brazil at the Maracanã in 1957.

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He played 24 minutes in total. In that time he also produced a backheel that lifted his leg to near head height, and the pass that put De Paul through for Thiago Almada’s third. Argentina won 3-0. The hamstring, by the look of it, is fine.

Coach Lionel Scaloni said afterwards that Paredes would travel: “Leandro is fine, there is no need to wait for him. He will stay with us, that is certain.” The one remaining question is Leo Balerdi’s replacement. The defender is out of the tournament. Two candidates remain, Scaloni said: Agustín Giay, who started both friendlies at right back, and Guido Rodríguez, a former World Cup starter. A decision before Monday.

Argentina open the defence of their title against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16. Messi’s 200th appearance for the national team. Then Austria in Arlington on June 22. Then Jordan on June 27.

Room 202. Four digits. The country has done the maths. Now it waits to see if the football agrees.