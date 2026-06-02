Why Messi’s room number has Argentina dreaming of fourth star and his hamstring has them worried

Lionel Messi’s room at the Origin Hotel is 202. Add those digits and you get four. Argentine fans on social media noticed within hours of his arrival Sunday night, and the maths has been doing the rounds since. It traces back to Doha, where Messi’s room at Qatar University was 201 – digits that sum to three, the same number of World Cups Argentina had won when they left. Nobody in the camp is confirming they care about this. The country very much does.
The arrival itself was watched closely. Dozens of Argentinians had gathered at the airport before Messi and Rodrigo De Paul came in on a private jet from Miami late Sunday, the last two to complete the delegation. A van had them at the hotel in under five minutes – the Origin, a riverside property on the Kansas River in the heart of the city, taken over entirely for the squad’s stay. AFA president Chiqui Tapia was already there waiting, having flown in earlier in the day.
ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 squads: Final player lists and rosters of all 48 teams
The first night was not quiet. A storm moved through with tornado warnings, strong enough to scatter the security fencing, tents and tarpaulins erected around the hotel for the squad’s privacy. By morning, the Argentine newspaper Clarín reported fallen trees and debris across the surrounding area. The camp was otherwise fine.
By Monday, all 26 players were assembled – Alexis Mac Allister the final arrival. Kansas City, which will also host Algeria, England and the Netherlands during the group stage, has been a coveted base for the tournament. The AFA locked down the Compass Minerals National Performance Center, a $75 million facility belonging to Sporting Kansas City, after negotiations in December. Five full-size pitches, hyperbaric chambers, cryotherapy, a gymnasium over 1,200 square metres. Players stay at the Origin Hotel, about twenty minutes away. Families are at a separate nearby hotel.
¡¡MESSI FELIZ, RUMBO AL PRIMER ENTRENAMIENTO DE ARGENTINA EN SU PREPARACIÓN PARA LA COPA DEL MUNDO!! Seguido de cerca por la vieja guardia: Lo Celso (con el mate), De Paul, Paredes y Otamendi.
📺 #DisneyPus Plan Premium
🏆 #ESPNMundial pic.twitter.com/8Q8yFTAjDC
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 1, 2026
Three injury situations are being watched. Dibu Martínez arrived with his right hand in a cast – a finger fracture from Aston Villa’s Europa League final, eleven days old, no surgery required but still healing. He sits out the warmups against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. Leandro Paredes, who tore a hamstring in Boca Juniors’ Copa Libertadores match, is also out of both friendlies and undergoing platelet-rich plasma treatment to try to make the Algeria opener. Messi himself, who left Inter Miami’s last game with a hamstring overload, is expected to rest through both warmups and go straight into June 16. On the same day Argentina were settling in, Scaloni would have noted that Austria – their second group opponent – beat Tunisia with ten men. They are not a side to be taken lightly.
On the jerseys, there are some changes worth noting. Di María’s number 11, retired from the squad along with him, goes to Giovani Lo Celso. Lisandro Martínez switches from 25 to 6. Messi keeps the 10. Some things do not change.
The local organising committee told Clarín they are expecting thousands of Argentine fans at the opener. Kansas City, they said, is ready. The numbers, for now, are good.