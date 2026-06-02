Why Messi’s room number has Argentina dreaming of fourth star and his hamstring has them worried

Lionel Messi’s room at the Origin Hotel is 202. Add those digits and you get four. Argentine fans on social media noticed within hours of his arrival Sunday night, and the maths has been doing the rounds since. It traces back to Doha, where Messi’s room at Qatar University was 201 – digits that sum to three, the same number of World Cups Argentina had won when they left. Nobody in the camp is confirming they care about this. The country very much does.

The arrival itself was watched closely. Dozens of Argentinians had gathered at the airport before Messi and Rodrigo De Paul came in on a private jet from Miami late Sunday, the last two to complete the delegation. A van had them at the hotel in under five minutes – the Origin, a riverside property on the Kansas River in the heart of the city, taken over entirely for the squad’s stay. AFA president Chiqui Tapia was already there waiting, having flown in earlier in the day.