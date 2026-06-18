Why Messi cried after his World Cup hat-trick: Family confirms father Jorge’s health scare, hits out at speculation

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, is currently under medical supervision and recovering from a health situation, the Messi family confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.

The family expressed deep discomfort over the “lack of sensitivity, respect and decency” shown by some people in discussing the private matter, and urged the media and public to avoid speculation.

“We ask for responsibility, caution and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention,” the statement read.

The family also clarified that only Jorge’s closest relatives have accurate information regarding his condition, and any information not coming from official channels should not be considered valid.