Why Messi cried after his World Cup hat-trick: Family confirms father Jorge’s health scare, hits out at speculation

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, is currently under medical supervision and recovering from a health situation, the Messi family confirmed in an official statement on Thursday.
The family expressed deep discomfort over the “lack of sensitivity, respect and decency” shown by some people in discussing the private matter, and urged the media and public to avoid speculation.
“We ask for responsibility, caution and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention,” the statement read.
The family also clarified that only Jorge’s closest relatives have accurate information regarding his condition, and any information not coming from official channels should not be considered valid.
“In light of the reports, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort with the lack of sensitivity, respect, and decency shown by some people when discussing a strictly private family matter.
🚨 OFFICIAL: Messi family statement. ❗️
“The Messi family informs that Jorge Messi is currently going through a health situation.
“At this time, he is under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably within the condition he is experiencing.
“In light of the… pic.twitter.com/JyRwkozyCX
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2026
“The family would also like to clarify that only Jorge’s closest relatives have accurate and reliable information regarding his condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or information that does not come directly from the family or its official channels should not be considered valid or truthful.”
The statement came hours after Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup opening win over Algeria, becoming the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick at the age of 38. The Argentine captain was visibly emotional during the match and was seen crying after his first goal.
Messi later revealed the reason behind his tears, linking it directly to his father’s health.
“I cried after the first goal, yes,” Messi said. “But it was something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it.”
The family said any relevant updates on Jorge Messi’s condition will be communicated through official channels.