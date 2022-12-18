Argentina vs France: Lionel Messi’s endgame, rise of ‘Scaloneta’ and ‘Griezmannkante’

831 players, 32 teams and (occasionally) four matches per day – following the football World Cup can get a little overwhelming. For the next month, The Indian Express will cut through the clutter and handpick the biggest storyline of the day every morning.

Showcase game

Argentina vs France (Final)

8.30 pm, Khalifa International Stadium

Some of the greatest success stories in football find their roots in moments of desperation.

France acted on their failure to qualify for the 1988 Euros by launching a national training centre that now churns of hundreds of professional footballers each year. Germany overhauled its football structure after the disastrous campaign in Euro 2000.

For Argentina, it was the last 16 match of the 2018 World Cup that left them with a lot of soul searching to do. And they did so by grudgingly admiring the team that beat them – France. So much so, that Lionel Scaloni, who was handed over Argentina’s reigns soon after, became obsessed with the idea of turning Argentina into France.

“(They) robbed the ball and were in a position to shoot in three or four seconds… it’s the football I like and the moment has come to introduce this in Argentina. We are going to be more direct and vertical,” Scaloni had said in his opening remarks as a coach, referring to the style France employed en route to winning the 2018 World Cup.

The ‘France-ification’ of Argentina never happened. Scaloni tried in his first match in charge, and failed miserable, losing to Colombia who stretched and punished them. The plan was immediately binned. But it gave rise to what’s come be known as ‘La Scaloneta’ – the nickname given to the South American champions who, under Scaloni, have shown tactical flexibility and changed personnel, posing faith in untested players like Emiliano Martinez and Nahuel Molina, to reach their second World Cup final since 2014.

Advertisement

Argentina’s resurgence is largely because of Scaloni’s open-mindedness. But Sunday’s final will be about the other Lionel – Messi. Under Scaloni, Messi has looked happy playing for Argentina – and the Argentines are showering love on their most famous icon.

He’s been in the mood on the field as well, conjuring up many moments of magic while leading Argentina into the final, where they will take on the team that had left them shaken four years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Back then, France had a plan to stop Messi. And N’Golo Kanté executed it to perfection, never allowing the Argentine the space to find his stride. This time, France have come all the way to the final without Kanté. And it felt like they realised how crucial Kanté was the last time one after that Messi stands between them and a second successive World Cup triumph, they realised.

At least it felt like that. “I remember in 2018, N’Golo was on his back, behind him, all of the game,” Olivier Giroud said after the win over Morocco in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Messi has five goals and three assists – two of which (the through ball for Molina against the Netherlands and the cutback for Julian Alvarez against Croatia) will rank among his all-time bests. In the final, more records await him – he’ll become the player with the most World Cup appearances (26) and, if he gets on the score sheet, would also become the first player to find the back of the net in every round of a World Cup.

Most importantly, if he lifts the only trophy that’s missing in his cabinet, it’ll cement his status as the best player of all time. “We will do everything humanly possible for that not to happen,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

How? He didn’t elaborate.

Messi will play on Argentina’s right. And from there, he’ll attack the left side of the French defence. It works out perfectly for the Argentine, given that it’s been France’s biggest weakness. Kylian Mbappe’s natural instinct to attack means he’s often left Theo Hernandez exposed. And Messi will be salivating at the prospect of going 1v1 against him.

READ | Didier Deschamps and France on cusp of achieving the impossible in modern football

The responsibility will then fall on Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate to stop Messi’s marauding runs and through balls for Alvarez.

One would assume it’ll all boil down to how cohesive France’s midfield will be in breaking Argentina’s play. Croatia’s midfield trio got overrun and they paid for it. In the final, it’ll be up to Antoine Griezmann to keep Messi and Argentina in check.

Advertisement

Revelling in his role as a midfielder, Griezmann was given the nickname ‘Griezmannkante’ by Paul Pogba for his efficiency and all-round contributions as well as being omnipresent on the field. Whether Griezmann can pull off a Kante and halt Messi’s march remains to be seen.