‘Messi didn’t mock Mbappe in world cup celebrations .. lot of respect between the two’ PSG coach Christophe Galtier

Kylian Mbappe is already in the PSG camp and Leo Messi is set to join in the first week of January. Argentina’s world cup celebrations had turned controversial when the goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez mocking Mbappe, first in the change room immediately after the triumph and later on the bus during the celebratory ride through Buenos Aires. When Martinez carried a baby doll with Mbappe’s face on it, Messi was standing next to him on the bus; it had led to a few criticisms on why Messi didn’t stop Martinez from mocking his PSG team-mate Mbappe.

Now, PSG’s coach Christophe Galtier has come out in support of Messi.

“I’m not going to comment on how to celebrate, that belongs to the Argentinians. I don’t have to deal with that case. I saw Kylian and Leo hold hands after the final. There is a lot of respect between the two players. There was an exemplary attitude from Kylian, I saw Kylian congratulate Leo and the coach (Lionel Scaloni). It’s not Leo who [mocked], we have to leave Leo out of it. There’s no reason to mix everything up, I don’t have to comment on the goalkeeper’s reaction. Kylian had a very good attitude. He showed a lot of class by going to congratulate Leo. It’s good for the club and the team,” the coach told reporters.

Questions were also asked if Mbappe and Morocco’s Hakimi have returned too soon to the club after the world cup. The coach disagreed.

“I do not think so. There was the desire for Hakimi and Mbappé to come back and play the two matches. As long as they are physically and mentally well, we had no interest in depriving ourselves of them. It will be necessary to see the management to be able to air their calendar (in January) . We have a thought on that.”

Galtier also said that PSG’s Neymar is also doing well physically and that “on a mental level, he really wants to play. It’s a good sign.”

Lionel Messi has scored seven goals in the Ligue1 this season and Mbappe has top scored for PSG with 12 goals.