Messi could join the elite list of Beckenbauer, Muller, Zidane and Ronaldinho

Lionel Messi is shattering one record after another in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Messi’s penalty 3-0 win over Croatia was his 11th at the World Cup finals, seeing him overtake Gabriel Batistuta as his country’s leading scorer in the competition.

Messi, 35, also equalled German legend Lothar Matthaus’ all-time World Cup appearance record of 25 games, a feat that will surely be broken against France on Sunday.

The 35-year-old could have a fairytale end to his career if Argentina win on Sunday and he will also join eight other footballers to have completed a special hat-trick.

The other eight players are:

1. Bobby Charlton

World Cup 1966 (England); European Cup 1968 (Manchester United); Ballon d’Or 1966.

2. Franz Beckenbauer

World Cup 1974 (West Germany); European Cup 1974, 1975, 1976 (Bayern Munich); Ballon d’Or 1972, 1976.

3. Gerd Muller

World Cup 1974 (West Germany); European Cup 1974, 1975, 1976 (Bayern Munich); Ballon d’Or 1970.

4. Paolo Rossi

World Cup 1982 (Italy); European Cup 1985 (Juventus); Ballon d’Or 1982.

5. Zinedine Zidane

World Cup 1998 (France); Champions League 2002 (Real Madrid); Ballon d’Or 1998.

6. Rivaldo

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2003 (AC Milan); Ballon d’Or 1999.

7. Ronaldinho

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2006 (Barcelona); Ballon d’Or 2005.

8. Kaka

World Cup 2002 (Brazil); Champions League 2007 (AC Milan); Ballon d’Or 2007.

Eight years ago, Messi walked away from the 1-0 loss to Germany in the 2014 final with the Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player.

This time, he’ll want instead to be lifting another trophy, made of 18-carat solid gold, to cap a career like no other.