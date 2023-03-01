Messi bought Barcelona neighbours’ house because they were too noisy- Report

Argentina football star Lionel Messi has a unique way to deal with the problems not just on the field but off the field as well. According to a Daily Star report, Messi’s neighbours were too noisy in Barcelona and Messi found a way out to get rid of them by just buying their house.

Speaking to Croatian outlet Novi List, Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Ivan Rakitic said: “When he bought his house in Castelldefels, his neighbours were a little noisy, so Leo had to buy their house so that he could be alone [with his family]. Luckily I have never had those problems.”

Messi, who was with Barcelona until leaving the club in 2021, used to live in Castelldefels, a seaside town 12 miles south-west of Barcelona. According to the report, Messi originally purchased the property for €1.8million (£1.5m) in 2009.

Messi won a club-record 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and four UEFA Champions Leagues. With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D’Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final.

Messi, who has 12 goals and 14 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, moved to the French capital from Barcelona in 2021 on a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, the World Cup winner Messi edged Kylian Mbappé again, this time to take FIFA’s best men’s player award on Monday. After steering Argentina to World Cup glory in an epic final against Mbappé’s France last year in Qatar, Messi won the best player vote against Mbappé and Karim Benzema to secure the FIFA prize for the seventh time in 14 years.