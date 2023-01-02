scorecardresearch
‘They were missing the best player in the world’: Lens player says absence of Messi reason behind PSG’s loss

"Do you still have doubts that Messi's the best? I think it's a strange question you're asking me. We have to enjoy him," Medina further added.

Facundo Medina was part of the Lens team that handed PSG their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season. (Reuters/Messi on Instagram)

Racing Club de Lens handed Paris Saint Germain their first defeat of the season. A 3-1 battering in Ligue 1. After the game, Lens defender Facundo Medina quoted the absence of one player as a major reason behind the result going in his team’s favor.

“I don’t like talking about the rival, but they were missing the best player in the world,” Medina said. “Do you still have doubts that Messi’s the best? I think it’s a strange question you’re asking me. We have to enjoy him.”

Medina, an Argentina international, talked about his experience of watching Messi lead his national team to their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022.

“I had my family here with me for the World Cup, I lived it with them and it was something incredible. We suffered, but like all Argentine fans, i’m more than happy with how everything turned out and with the group that was formed. Most of them did incredible and it makes me happy because I with most of them and that makes me very happy, I hope they continue that way.”

He further also mentioned about another attacking player in PSG’s lineup that they missed.

“They were missing Neymar too of course, but we try to look at our tools and from there try to make our game, beyond which player is in front of us. Today it was like that and I hope we continue this way,” he said.

With the defeat now, Lens have closed their gap with league toppers by four points in 17 games. This was the first defeat of the season for the Ligue 1 champions, who have also drawn two matches.

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. are expected to return back for the French champions in training earlier this week.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 13:11 IST
