Messi on facing Spain in final: ‘I know their players and philosophy very well’

For the first time in history, the reigning Copa America winners will take on the defending European champions in a World Cup final. The possibility of a Spain versus Argentina final had partially disappeared when England opened the scoring in the semi-final against the reigning world champions, until Lionel Messi & Co. hit a frenetic gear late on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Messi’s sparkling movement powered Argentina back from the brink yet again as Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez converted the assists from their captain to etch a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Three Lions. Entering a record-equalling third final, Messi will face Spain for the first time in his World Cup career, a country that forged his genius for the better part of the last two decades.

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Speaking after the win over England, Messi hailed Spain’s unique style of football. The FC Barcelona legend also revealed that he continues to follow the Spanish intently, having revelled in the system for a majority of his club career.

“Spain is a great team with outstanding players and a very distinctive style of play. They’re a team I know very well, with a football philosophy they’ve been following for many years. I know their players too,” Messi said.

Having conceded just the solitary goal throughout the campaign, Spain neutralised the high-flying France in the first semi-final, beating them 2-0 to reach their first final in 16 years.

“I’ve faced many of them, and I still follow them. Several of them play for Barcelona, a club I love and continue to follow. So it will be a special match because it’s a World Cup final, and naturally I expect it to be a very even game,” Messi told reporters after the win.

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Messi also reflected on Argentina’s stupendous run to a second successive World Cup final and fifth in all competitions since losing to Brazil in the Copa America in 2019.

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“It’s crazy what this group has been doing: five finals. We’re coming off winning the World Cup, we’ve been the best team over the last four years, and today we’re among the two best teams in the world, another final. No matter how much it hurts or what people say, this group keeps proving that nobody gives you anything on the pitch,” he added.

With eight goals and four assists, Messi leads the Golden Ball race into Sunday’s final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The 39-year-old revealed that he had set his sights on the World Cup since last year.

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“I’ve been preparing for this World Cup for almost a year. I spent December in Argentina, training morning and afternoon, because I knew I was going to give everything to arrive in the best possible shape,” he added.