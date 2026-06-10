Messi, ARG teammates’ passport details leaked in security oversight: Report

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring on a free kick during the second half of an international friendly match against Iceland, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A security oversight led to the leaking of passport details of the every Argentina player, including captain Lionel Messi, who were in the squad to face Iceland in a FIFA World Cup warm-up match, a Reuters report stated on Wednesday.

The passport numbers, listed on the ⁠official ​team sheet, should have been blurred before being released to the media and the public. But in Alabama’s ​Jordan-Hare ​Stadium, they were circulated ⁠without redaction. Reuters has contacted the Argentinian Football Federation and ‌FIFA for comment.

In the match, after recovering from a muscle injury, Messi, the captain of the reigning world champions played 20 minutes and scored a penalty in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Iceland in its final tune-up match before the World Cup.