scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Mendy’s error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

Koulibaly, one of Chelsea’s offseason signings, received his second yellow card in the 84th for pulling back the jersey of substitute Joe Gelhardt.

A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. (AP photo)

A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a lively Elland Road for Chelsea, which fell to a first loss of the season.

It was Aaronson who applied pressure on Mendy after the Senegal international received a back pass in the 33rd minute. Mendy took a slightly heavy touch and tried to go around Aaronson, who dispossessed him and walked the ball into the net to make it 1-0.

Rodrigo glanced home a header from Jack Harrison’s free kick in the 37th minute and the roles were reversed for the third goal in the 69th, when Rodrigo arrived in the area to meet a cross with a mis-hit shot that was turned in from close range by Harrison.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Koulibaly, one of Chelsea’s offseason signings, received his second yellow card in the 84th for pulling back the jersey of substitute Joe Gelhardt. Chelsea’s poor performance contrasted sharply with its impressive display in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last weekend and highlighted a number of weaknesses in its squad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Freedom’s questionsPremium
Freedom’s questions
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highwayPremium
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Movie halls, popcorn & The EndPremium
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last weekPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why I felt ashamed as an Indian last week

Notably in attack, where manager Thomas Tuchel looks to be short after letting go Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner and only bringing in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Sterling had a goal disallowed in the first half and also missed a great early chance.

Chelsea also has a shortage of center backs — the suspension of Koulibaly won’t help — as well as issues in midfield, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic injured. Leeds has opened with two wins and a draw in manager Jesse Marsch’s first full season in charge. Spain striker Rodrigo has four goals, making him the top scorer in the league.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 08:48:59 pm
Next Story

Dhanashree Verma says she will not let ‘an injury or any baseless rumours affect her’, husband Yuzvendra Chahal shows support

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

To OTT or not to OTT: Aamir Khan says wait for six months, but other stakeholders differ

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice

4

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

5

Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP

Featured Stories

Freedom’s questions
Freedom’s questions
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise the Opposition
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: Who is Alexander Dugin, a prominent backer of Putin's Ukraine ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater ...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
Who's afraid of Bhim Army? Chandrashekhar Azad again turned back from a R...
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
With MPs leading offensive, Delhi BJP tries to trump AAP in narrative war
Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video
Noida

Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

India celebrated I-Day but freedom's questions follow us

Premium
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Singapore will decriminalise sex between men, says PM

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Manchester United vs Liverpool

Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Vijay Shekhar Sharma reappointed as Paytm CEO

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
Explained

Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge
Karnataka

Murder accused 'allowed' to spend time with girlfriend in lodge

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 21: Latest News