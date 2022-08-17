scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that the discussion is going on and requests the Supreme Court to hear the matter on Monday, August 22.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:25:24 am
The court also asked the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure the holding of Under 17 World Cup and lifting the suspension of the All India Football Federation. (FILE/AMIT MEHRA)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was informed that the Government held a meeting with FIFA officials over holding the U-17 Women’s World Cup and lifting suspension on the country’s top administrative organisation, the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that talks between the two parties were constructive. He also said that the Government will request FIFA/AFC to allow Gokulam Kerala to participate in the AFC Women’s Championship and ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup.

The matter will be heard again next week.

 

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:12:22 am

