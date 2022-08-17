Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was informed that the Government held a meeting with FIFA officials over holding the U-17 Women’s World Cup and lifting suspension on the country’s top administrative organisation, the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that talks between the two parties were constructive. He also said that the Government will request FIFA/AFC to allow Gokulam Kerala to participate in the AFC Women’s Championship and ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup.

The matter will be heard again next week.