Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:25:24 am
Updated: August 17, 2022 11:25:24 am
The Supreme Court on Wednesday was informed that the Government held a meeting with FIFA officials over holding the U-17 Women’s World Cup and lifting suspension on the country’s top administrative organisation, the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that talks between the two parties were constructive. He also said that the Government will request FIFA/AFC to allow Gokulam Kerala to participate in the AFC Women’s Championship and ATK Mohun Bagan in AFC Cup.
The matter will be heard again next week.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 11:12:22 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
1
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
2
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
3
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
BRANDED CONTENT
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Haryana: Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl
PCMC chief Rajesh Patil shunted out after a mixed tenure
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Vijay Varma says Darlings is the ‘antithesis’ of Kabir Singh, reveals Shah Rukh Khan expressed interest in playing Hamza
Tamil Nadu CM in Delhi: Stalin to call on PM Modi in the evening
Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched
Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup, SG Tushar Mehta tells SC
Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals
Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place
Ekta Kapoor roots for ‘legend’ Aamir Khan, says Laal Singh Chaddha cannot be boycotted
Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt ‘physically assaulted’ her, new report reveals
Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani: ‘Sima Taparia and I did have a breakup, our values…’