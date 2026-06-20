Meet Alex Freeman: USA’s latest World Cup goal-scorer and son of Super Bowl winner

With their 2-0 win over Australia at Seattle Stadium on Friday, hosts USA scored their second win of the tournament after their 4-1 triumph over Paraguay in their opening encounter of the FIFA World Cup.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Freeman scored the second goal for the team in the 2-0 win over Australia. He had earlier assisted team-mate Gio Reyna for the fourth goal against Paraguay in USA’s previous encounter. Almost 30 years ago, Alex’s father, Antonio Freeman, had won the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl XXXI with three catches for 105 yards and an 81-yard touchdown pass from Brett Favre during the 35-21 win over New England Patriots at New Orleans. Earlier in the NFL season in 1996, Freeman had scored two touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks at the Seadome in Seattle, a city where Alex scored his third goal for the USA and first in the World Cup. Before Friday’s match, Freeman had spoken about his son’s career as well carrying the family torch.

“I didn’t know he was going to work so hard to be great, and man, to sit here and say I expected these things, I wouldn’t be telling the truth, but I’m happy to be here. I’m happy of the work that Alex has put in, the sacrifices that he had to make as a teenager. Soccer is a full-year job. It’s a full year game. There’s no time off. He had to make a lot of sacrifices and grow up fast on his own. He’s done a really good job of just carrying the torch right now,” Antonio Freeman had told 15 WMTV two days prior to the USA’s match against Australia.

Alex started his football career at the Orlando City Academy and debuted for the clubs senior team in 2022 at the age of 17. The youngster played in 46 matches for Orlando City in Major League Soccer and had scored six goals for the club. In January this year, Alex completed a seven million dollars transfer with La Liga side Villareal and has played nine matches for the Spanish club till date. A member of USA’s U-17, U19 and U23 sides, Alex had made his senior debut for USA last year and had played in 17 matches prior to the World Cup for USA.

Last year, Alex made his senior debut for the USA against Turkey. The Fort Lauderdale native, who now stays with his mother, Rochelle Hinkle, and step father ,Jake Hinkle, had spoken about how he was always asked whether he would play American football and ho﻿w he had a secret love for soccer. “Growing up I always got asked if football was the path, but when I was younger I always had a secret love for soccer,” Alex had told AP.

His mother had shared how Alex did not want to tell his father about his love for soccer. “The real story is Alex didn’t want to play football and he didn’t want to tell his dad that. They all use me as an excuse. He just wanted to make his own lane and his own path. He didn’t have, I guess, the words to say it then,” Rochelle Hinkle had told AP.

After Camron Burgess’ own goal had handed USA a 1-0 lead, Alex scored the second goal for USA in the 43rd minute of the match. It was Alex’s third goal in USA colours and his maiden goal in the World Cup. “For me, it just shows how great the family tree is. He can be great, but I can be great in my own way as well. I think that just shows how amazing it is to have a dad who’s successful and that can mentor me to be able to be ready for moments like these. It was so emotional for me because I think you dream of this moment and for it to finally happen with such a support system to help you celebrate it makes it so much more special,” Alex said post the match.

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Freeman, who played nine seasons in the NFL and made it to the All-Pro team in 1998, had shared earlier this week about how he enjoys travelling to see his son play. “I mean it’s amazing at times. I just never thought that I would be on the soccer circuit traveling the world, traveling the country to see my son, you know, to have an opportunity to go to Spain and see him play there. It’s just been an amazing ride,” Freeman had told 15 WMTV.

With USA qualifying for the round of 32, Freeman would hope that the team goes further in the tournament and he watches his son play and score more goals for the team.